LIVE BLOG: Viewers across the Tennessee Valley share images of storm and results on June 28

TENNESSEE VALLEY — Our team of meteorologist are tracking a storm that’s moving south in the Tennessee Valley.
Linda Perry taken this photo from Adtran in Huntsville around 12:15 p.m.
@simpsonwhnt Took these for you guys by my 15 yr old son Harvest, AL as it came over our home near Balch Rd. Noticed some pretty movement. pic.twitter.com/MbwvKo1yXx
— Chrissy Skaggs (@Corerilla) June 28, 2018
@simpsonwhnt @spann storm clouds over downtown Albertville. Look at the crepe Myrtle next to bldg! #alwx pic.twitter.com/gznWrYUnUg
— Just Me Twilight Us (@Twilightus) June 28, 2018
@whnt @BenSmith_WHNT @simpsonwhnt @48FirstAlertWx @wxSpinner89 @waff48 @WAAYTV @waay Taken in Scottsboro on Broad Street minutes before the storm hit. pic.twitter.com/ZFaR1w6ODa
— Gerald B (@GB_guitar16) June 28, 2018
Rough stuff here in Henagar @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/BX0aJBKYLF
— Misty Hill (@MlhHill) June 28, 2018
Sorry last half of video had phoe turned wrong way so rotate your phone for that part..lol.
Rainsville. AL#valleywx pic.twitter.com/Nh9YCEAFd6
— Jennifer Tijsma (@JTijsma) June 28, 2018
The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:04 p.m.of trees down at College Street in Scottsboro.
C.D. Burton sent us this photo from Geraldine, Ala.
The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:04 p.m.of trees down at Widgeon Drive in Scottsboro.
Christine Parish off County Lake Road in New Market, Ala.
The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:16 p.m.of trees down at Worthington Street in Scottsboro.
Mike Nicholas sent us this photo from Harvest, Ala.
Ellen Lewis sent us this photo from Toney, Ala. around 12:57 p.m.
The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:01 p.m.of a tree in the road at Cathedral Caverns Highway and White Elephant Road in Marshall County.
Sonja in her front yard in New Market, Ala. around 12:16 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 p.m.for the following counties:
DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan
Tonya Swindled in her backyard in Hazel Green Ala. around 12:08 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Huntsville Al. @wxSpinner89 @spann @BradTravisWAFF @weatherchannel @waff48 @simpsonwhnt @whnt @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/syuqd8Tu8C
— Dalton (@DaltonBlitch) June 28, 2018
@whnt Currently in Tanner, looking east/southeast. pic.twitter.com/W3NXNn7A03
— SincerelyKristen (@SincerelyKrist1) June 28, 2018
@simpsonwhnt Hudson Alpha pic.twitter.com/JtvjYFVRYn
— Michelle (@MichelleEdge) June 28, 2018
Around 11:35 a.m. in Stevenson Ala. via Greg Crick
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. for the following counties:
Alabama: Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan
Tennessee: Franklin, Lincoln and Moore
Storms coming through Greenbrier via Patrick Stanford