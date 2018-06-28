Watch Live: Severe storms are moving through the Tennessee Valley. Click to watch live updates

LIVE BLOG: Viewers across the Tennessee Valley share images of storm and results on June 28

Posted 12:58 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:20PM, June 28, 2018

TENNESSEE VALLEY —  Our team of meteorologist are tracking a storm that’s moving south in the Tennessee Valley.

Storms coming through Greenbrier via Patrick Stanford

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 p.m.for the following counties:
Alabama: Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison
Linda Perry taken this photo from Adtran in Huntsville around 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:04 p.m.of trees down at College Street in Scottsboro.

C.D. Burton sent us this photo from Geraldine, Ala. 

The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:04 p.m.of trees down at Widgeon Drive in Scottsboro.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 p.m.for the following counties:
Alabama: Madison

Tennessee: Lincoln
Christine Parish off County Lake Road in New Market, Ala. 

The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:16 p.m.of trees down at Worthington Street in Scottsboro.

Mike Nicholas sent us this photo from Harvest, Ala.

Ellen Lewis sent us this photo from Toney, Ala. around 12:57 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage at 1:01 p.m.of a tree in the road at Cathedral Caverns Highway and White Elephant Road in Marshall County. 

Sonja in her front yard in New Market, Ala. around 12:16 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2 p.m.for the following counties:
DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan

Tonya Swindled in her backyard in Hazel Green Ala. around 12:08 p.m. 

Around 11:35 a.m. in Stevenson Ala. via Greg Crick 

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. for the following counties:

Alabama: Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan

Tennessee: Franklin, Lincoln and Moore 