Law enforcement searching for two children missing from St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing children.

4-year-old Natalie Jane Mata Chavez is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Disney “Frozen” nightgown.

6-year-old Alexander Luis Mata Chavez is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt and his underwear.

Natalie Jane and Alexander Luis Mata Chavez were last seen at their home in Pell City, Alabama on June 28, 2018.

Authorities say the siblings may be with their mother, Deborah Melinda Mata Chavez traveling in a 2005 black Chevy Avalanche with Alabama Tag #61DH821.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Natalie Jane and Alexander Luis Mata Chavez, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 884-6840 or call your local law enforcement office.