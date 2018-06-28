Huntsville Animal Services hosts Adopt-A-Pit event at Campus No. 805

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services has a lot of beautiful Bully and Pitty type breeds of dogs that would make wonderful pets.

To introduce these loving pets to the public, Shelter volunteers are hosting a party on Friday, June 29, on the lawn at Butler Green located at Campus No. 805.

The best of the best pit bull and “bully type” dogs will be available for adoption or foster-to-adopt from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The dogs will have a Kissing and Picture Booth. Bring the kids to enjoy the festivities and go home with a new family member from Huntsville Animal Services. Adoption fees will range from FREE to $35, which includes rabies vaccination, first set of vaccines, microchip, spay or neuter, City License, deworming, and a heartworm check.

Don’t miss the Pitty Party Time this Friday night at Campus No. 805! Help a shelter pet and adopt or foster.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.