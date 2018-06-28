× Funeral service plans for Bridgette Marshall, wife of Alabama’s attorney general

BOAZ, Ala. — The funeral of the attorney general’s late wife is scheduled for June 27 at McRae Funeral Home Chapel in Boaz.

Bridgette Gentry Marshall’s visitation is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Her service is listed at 10 a.m. Friday with Brother Gene Lambert and Bradley Walls as the officiators.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.

The homemaker and active hospice volunteer was born in Boaz on June 6,1973, according to the funeral home’s website.

She leaves behind Steve Marshall husband), Faith Marshall (daughter), Wayne & Linda Walls Gentry (parents), Brian & April Gentry and Brandon & Christie Gentry (brothers). Katheryn Lipscomb (niece), Brooke Gentry (niece), Caleb Gentry (nephew) and Anslei Gentry (niece).

Mrs. Marshall passed away Sunday, June 24, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Austin Gentry.