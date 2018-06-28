× Florence firefighters rescue unconscious construction worker from drainage tunnel

FLORENCE, Ala. — Emergency crews rescue a man Thursday morning after he inhaled gas and carbon dioxide (CO2) around the Cole Avenue and Veterans Drive area.

Florence Fire Rescue tells WHNT a construction worker was about 50-feet down a drainage tunnel when he succumbed to the gases.

Firefighters were able to pull him out and airlift him to Huntsville Hospital.

They say the man was responsive but needed immediate attention.

Injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The intersection is located in east Florence.