Decatur crews restore power to nearly 500 residents

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Utilities confirms power has been restored to all customers except for the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

Previously reported

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Utilities is actively working to restore power in the Hickory Hills and Burningtree area.

Crews are replacing two poles on Hwy. 67 and removing trees from power lines on Hwy. 67 and Indian Hills Rd.

According to Joe Holmes, the Decatur Utilities’ Communications and Public Relations Coordinator, approximately 500 customers have been impacted by the outage.

Drivers are asked to stay aware and approach the work zone slowly with extreme caution.