Cobb murder suspects make first appearance in Lauderdale County court

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two murder suspects in Florence have made their first appearances in court. The hearings only lasted a few minutes, but enough time to advise them of their rights and assign both Hannah Burrows and Jesse Parker attorneys.

Deputies separately led Parker and Burrows up to the Lauderdale County Courthouse fifth floor courtroom. Both have been back in the Shoals for just 24-hours. Investigators with Florence police arrested them Tuesday morning outside a Memphis hotel room. They waived extradition during a hearing on Wednesday.

Thursday morning Judge Gil Self advised them both they are charged with murder and will be held without bond for the time being.

Florence police say Burrows and Parker are responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Devan Cobb late last week. Friends and family of Cobb attended the hearing.

“It’s hard,” stated Mattie Poss, a friend of Cobb. “Because we are supposed to forgive, but it’s hard to find the forgiveness for something like this.”

As for a motive, Florence police have not released any additional information about the investigation.

Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. A bond hearing has been set for Monday afternoon.

As for Devan Cobb’s vehicle which was taken from the murder scene at Four Seasons apartments, it still has not yet been located.