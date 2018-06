× Athens Utilities work to restore power to 2,200 customers

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities is reporting that 2,200 customers are without power due to wind damage.

Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said, “Wind damage from falling trees & limbs has led to outages throughout the county.”

Crews are working as fast as they safely can to restore power.

Two utility poles fell in the Forrest Street area, and those are in the process of being replaced.