Some local businesses aren’t cutting the mustard in our Restaurant Ratings Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're out and you grab a bite to eat, you want to know the food is safe. A number of businesses didn't do well on their latest health inspection. Here are some of the lowest scores of the week and what's being done to fix the problems. The scores and critical violations are directly from reports filed by health inspectors.

MADISON COUNTY

Drake Chevron at 501 Drake Ave in Huntsville: Score 79

Violations:

6 Sausage and chicken sandwiches held at 114 f and 110 F. Abated. Manager decided to have sandwiches in cold holding. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese 40 F.

Chemical test papers not provided.

Towel drying devices not provided at hand sink. COS. Manager replaced paper towels.

Chemical bottle not labeled. COS. Manager threw away product. SLS

Checkers at 700 Governors Dr in Huntsville: Score of 80

Violations:

Burger patties at 47F and hot dogs at 49F in walk in cooler

Dumpster and grease barrel conveying sewage onto ground

Interior of ice machine is not clean

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse Inc at 3991 University Dr in Huntsville: Score of 81

Violations:

No time stamp or procedure provided for Time as Public Health Control for sushi rice

Raw Shrimp at 59F. Sushi at Buffet Bar at 58F. Abated

Kimtai LLC at 4001 Pulaski Pike NW Huntsville: Score of 82

Violations:

Ice Machine dirty. Abated

Pulled Pork at 59F. Cooler not working properly. Abated

Tortora's Wood Fired Grille at 180 Old Hwy 431 Suite G in Owens Cross Roads: Score of 82

Violations:

Residue in ice machine.

Chipped knife in storage and chemical test papers not provided.

MORGAN COUNTY

McDonald's at 2225 Danville Rd. SW in Decatur: Score of 83

Violations:

Toxic chemicals over and next to food and over single service items

Damaged oil skimmer in use

LIMESTONE CO.

Pho Can Tho at 616 Hwy. 31 S. Suite B in Athens: Score of 72

Violations:

Steak 96

<150 ppm sanitizer

Shrimp 65, Sliced turkey 70, hamburger 65

Dominos at 119 Hwy 31 S. in Athens: Score of 80

Violations:

Chemical spray bottle not labeled.

Damaged plastic cheese sifter/spreader.

Flies

Sportsman's Park at 11155 Elk River Mills Rd. in Athens: Score of 83

Violations:

Cracked food containers in use

<150 ppm sanitizer

El Patron Grill Mexican Restaurant Inc at 6049 Bay Village Dr. in Athens: Score of 83

Violations:

Lack of date marking.

Cooler out of temp. steak, cheese & rice

FRANKLIN CO.

Vulcan Food Mart at 28485 Hwy. 24 in Russellville: Score of 76

Violations:

excessive amount of flies in the kitchen area-10 day notice given

no drying device available at kitchen handsink-abated by supplying

no calibrated food probe thermometer available, 40 degrees off-10 day notice given and demo given on how to calibrate a food probe

employee donning gloves and handling ready to eat food without first washing hands-3 day notice and rules reviewed

Clean Plate Award

Lucky Dice Café, LLC at 7914 S. Memorial Parkway in Huntsville: Score of 100