HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Caribbean Association of North Alabama (CANA) invites you to their 3rd annual Caribbean American Heritage Gala.

The night will be filled with great food, live performances, and awards! Dr. Leslie Pollard will be the keynote speaker.

The gala will take place Sunday, July 1 at the Ernest Knight Center from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Alabama A&M University's campus.

To purchase tickets, call 256-653-4751 or click here.