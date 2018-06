NORTH ALABAMA — The North Alabama sky showed its colors and natural lighting June 27.

Viewers across the eastern area paused and shot videos/images of the lighting show last night. However, the western side caught a glimpse of beautiful clouds.

Cruising from Scottsboro back to Guntersville on a pontoon. Hoping for a beautiful sunset that is rain free ⁦@simpsonwhnt⁩. pic.twitter.com/xL6glhnfvy — Bro. Earl (@44emitchell) June 27, 2018

Several “bolt from the blue” strikes visible there #valleywx https://t.co/zWS00639TM — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) June 27, 2018

Do you have a photo to share? You can submit them using the button below.