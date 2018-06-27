× There are fewer traffic deaths in 2018 compared to this time last year– here’s how we can keep it that way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that compared to last year, 2018 has had fewer traffic deaths in a longer amount of time.

We’re only halfway through the year, but State Troopers want drivers to do everything it takes to keep that trend going.

You’ve heard it time and time again, “buckle up, be safe, pay attention to the road.” But it turns out these warnings and well wishes are actually working.

“I think people are finally starting to adhere to the advice that we’re giving them, and that’s good for us because we don’t want to write tickets,” said Trooper Curtis Summerville.

We’re also used to hearing how important it is to be a defensive driver, but now troopers are saying that it’s important to be proactive as well.

“You’re thinking ahead in terms of what might happen here,” Summerville said.

So far this year, Troopers have investigated 274 traffic fatalities — 42 fewer than the 2017 total of 316. Let's all do our part to keep this trend going. Buckle up and be safe!#alastatetrooper#arrivealivealabama — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 27, 2018

So far this year, ALEA has investigated over 270 traffic deaths in the state. That’s about 40 deaths fewer than the 300 plus deaths investigated in 2017.

But one of the biggest safety issues is STILL people not wearing seatbelts. Out of the 236 traffic deaths that were investigated where seatbelts were available, only 88 people were wearing seatbelts.

And another reminder– when it comes to driving, there’s no such thing as multitasking.

So, one more time: buckle up, pay attention to the road, and be a proactive driver.