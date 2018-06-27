Strong To Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

A portion of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee is under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms for this afternoon into this evening.

The main threats are damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat and flooding is on the low side. These will be fast-moving storms from the west-northwest to the east-southeast across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Each storm has the potential to produce winds to 60 mph and some large hail. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning are also possible.

Here is a look at futurecast for the rest of the afternoon. Remember this is just a model or guidance. This is not set in stone. This is picking up on showers developing in the Shoals around 10am. If these hold together, showers and storms are likely closer to I-65 and Madison County closer to noon. Those same storms move eastward through Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain from 1pm-3pm. Additional showers and storms are possible later this evening.

Keep it turned to WHNT News 19 for the latest updates on the potential for severe storms this afternoon.