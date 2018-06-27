× Police charge Huntsville man with driving vehicle with switched tag, possession of spice

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a Huntsville man Wednesday morning after they say they found spice in his possession during a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled Quinton Derez Davis over for operating a vehicle with a switched tag. During the traffic stop, they discovered Davis was driving the vehicle on a revoked driver’s license and was also found with synthetic cannabinoids (spice) in his possession.

Police charged Davis with the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a switched tag, and driving while revoked.

Davis is in the Morgan County Jail with a $1,600.00 bond.