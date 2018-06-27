× Need a ride? Uber and Lyft come to Alabama statewide on July 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey announced that statewide ridesharing will become effective beginning Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The new law allows companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in all Alabama cities, regardless of the location to major metropolitan areas.

“Alabamians in all areas of our state now have the option to enjoy the many benefits of ridesharing, including opportunities for those looking to make extra income; increased economic activity for local businesses, cities and towns; and the expansion of safe, affordable transportation options,” Governor Ivey said. “I was pleased to have a part in bringing this much-needed service statewide and look forward to watching these platforms grow in the years to come.”

Until this point, ridesharing was only allowed in major cities of Alabama, but will now expand to more suburban and rural areas.

“This is a great day for individuals around the state of Alabama — for drivers and passengers — as they can now experience the various benefits of ridesharing, including having access to responsible and reliable transportation statewide,” Jake Darby, general manager for Lyft, said. “Governor Ivey played an instrumental role in bringing this law to fruition, as did our regulator the Alabama Public Service Commission, and we are excited that a new chapter officially begins today.”

The bipartisan ridesharing bill passed unanimously (28-0) in the Senate and 97-3 in the House and signed by Gov. Ivey within 11 days of introduction in the Legislature. With assistance from the Alabama Public Service Commission and staff, the bill is going into effect within just months of being signed.

Alabama has now become the 45th state to welcome ridesharing statewide. Governor Kay Ivey encourages all Alabamians to take part of the ridesharing experience during their summer activities.