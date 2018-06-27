× Man dies in Madison County after being struck by vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian died Tuesday night, after being struck by a vehicle on Wall Triana Highway.

Jermane Antron Moore, 34, of Ardmore was hit and killed by a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Wall Triana Highway, 10 miles north of Huntsville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.