Limestone County School Board names new principal for Tanner High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Board of Education has announced Deborah Kenyon as the new principal of Tanner High School.

Kenyon has a personal mantra of “All Means All.” She believes it takes everyone working as a team to make sure all student needs and strengths are met. (See bottom of article for Kenyon’s biography)

Kenyon replaces Louis Gordon. Superintendent Tom Sisk placed Gordon on administrative leave in March. School officials never gave a specific reason, they only said they received numerous complaints about the environment at the school.

The Limestone County School Board voted June 5th to terminate Gordon. His termination was set to take effect June 30.

