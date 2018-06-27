Limestone County School Board names new principal for Tanner High School
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Board of Education has announced Deborah Kenyon as the new principal of Tanner High School.
Kenyon has a personal mantra of “All Means All.” She believes it takes everyone working as a team to make sure all student needs and strengths are met. (See bottom of article for Kenyon’s biography)
Kenyon replaces Louis Gordon. Superintendent Tom Sisk placed Gordon on administrative leave in March. School officials never gave a specific reason, they only said they received numerous complaints about the environment at the school.
The Limestone County School Board voted June 5th to terminate Gordon. His termination was set to take effect June 30.
Debora Kenyon’s Biography:
Education is my passion, I have always been an advocate for children, and I’m honored to continue advocating for the students of Tanner High School as their instructional leader. My personal mantra is “All Means All”, it takes everyone working as a team to make sure that all students needs and strengths are met so that they will be successful. I grew up in Decatur, AL and graduated from Austin High School. I hold degrees from: Athens State University – Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology, University of North Alabama – Master’s Degree in Secondary Education, and University of West Alabama – Instructional Leadership Certificate, and an Education Specialist Degree – Teacher Leader from University of West Alabama. In my early career, I was a licensed Social Worker for the State of Alabama, working for Morgan County Department of Human Resources, and later as the Executive Director for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Morgan County. I have been an educator for 17 years, working for Mobile County Schools as a classroom teacher, and Baldwin County Schools as a classroom teacher, Instructional Transformation Specialist, and Curriculum Leader. I served as the Assistant Principal for Tanner High School, in Limestone County Schools since December of 2017.