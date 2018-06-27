× LG Electronics expands in Huntsville with $28 million solar panel assembly project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LG Electronics plans to invest $28 million to open a solar module assembly plant, creating 160 new jobs, on the company’s 48-acre campus in Huntsville.

They plan to build the new factory with two production lines, which will increase the number of jobs at the plant to over 400 workers.

“LG has a long history as a leading corporate citizen in Alabama. Now, LG is launching our state’s first solar manufacturing plant, which represents a major milestone both for Alabama and for the company,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “We look forward to seeing where this great partnership takes us in the future.”

The new solar plant will honor the company’s commitment to invest in the United States and to drive environmental sustainability.

“LG has long called Huntsville home, and the solar panel assembly factory will add a significant new dimension to our Alabama campus,” said Soon Kwon, Global President of the LG B2B (Business-to Business) Company. “Huntsville’s high-quality workforce and LG’s established presence in the Rocket City point to a bright future for LG in Alabama.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle applauds Wednesday’s expansion announcement.

“LG has been a strong community partner in Huntsville for many decades – a relationship that has deepened through visits to the company’s headquarters in Korea and successful advancements in technological innovation,” said Battle. “LG chose Huntsville as the place to do business in the U.S. more than 30 years ago, and they’ve chosen Huntsville again as a place to prosper with the new solar module plant.”

The company’s new solar module plant builds on LG’s legacy of leadership in Huntsville. After starting as the company’s first U.S. manufacturing subsidiary in 1981, Huntsville became the home of LG’s service division in 1987, which expanded over the years to support LG’s growing presence in the United States.

“With the expansion of LG in the Huntsville-Madison County region, LG will utilize the latest technology in a high-growth market to produce these solar panels,” said Dale Strong, Chairman of the Madison County Commission. “The diversity and worldwide recognition of the Madison County economy demonstrates we continue to thrive with our finest hours still ahead.”