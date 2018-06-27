× L.A.-based country band touring in Nashville making concert pit stop in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Online guitar lessons led L.A.-based duo Roses & Cigarettes to schedule a concert in downtown Athens.

The acoustic concert will be Thursday, June 28, at 7 p.m. on Washington Street in front of High Cotton Arts. The Athens Arts League is hosting the concert with the assistance of several sponsors.

The concert block party is free for the community. High Cotton Arts and Sylvia Vann’s Little Kitchen Food Truck will be open at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair for the concert. In case of rain, the concert will be moved into High Cotton Arts.

While taking online guitar lessons from Roses & Cigarettes member Angela Petrilli, Athens Arts League Board President Jennifer Hilton Sampieri decided to ask if the duo would consider a concert in Athens while in Nashville.

“We need to do more to tap into our proximity to Nashville and lure more national musical acts to our community,” said Sampieri. “Athens Arts League already supports our amazing local talent, and we need to take advantage of bringing regional and national talent to Athens.”

Roses and Cigarettes is performing this week at the National Association of Music Merchants in Nashville.

“We found a date and found sponsors so that we could offer this as a concert for the community,” Sampieri said.

Roses & Cigarettes formed in Los Angeles in 2013 when the country cover band that Jenny Pagliaro was singing in auditioned Angela Petrilli for a vacant guitar position. Athens concertgoers can expect a blend of rock-n-roll, Americana and roots, Pagliaro said.

The duo plans to visit Scout Music House and a violin camp underway this week at High Cotton Arts.