Jackson County authorities search for man who they say stabbed two people

SKYLINE, Ala. — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who deputies say stabbed two people overnight and then took off.

Brian Keith Scott is believed to be the stabber, according to authorities.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says a man stabbed two people overnight at a home on Sleepy Lane in Skyline. Harnen says one of the victims went to the Scottsboro Police Department, and the other went to a hospital.

Harnen says the man took off.

If you know any information that could help authorities, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610