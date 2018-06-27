× Huntsville’s Research Park Holiday Inn announces $4.5 million renovation plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Renovations are planned for the Holiday Inn located on Research Park at the MidCity development.

The $4.5 million plans will include all 200 rooms being revamped with new carpet, paint, lighting, and windows. The hotel’s front desk and lobby will get a Market Place with drink and snack items.

The development will begin in July and is expected to be completed by December of 2018.

The hotel will continue to be fully operational during the renovations, and a grand re-opening will be held upon completion.