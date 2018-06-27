× Former Pisgah city clerk accused of stealing from town

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A former city official is accused of stealing from a north Alabama town.

The attorney general’s office says former Pisgah city clerk Jennifer Lynne Hall was indicted on charges of theft and using her position for personal gain.

A statement says the 43-year-old Hall surrendered Thursday and is free on $11,000 bond.

Court records don’t show whether Hall has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Authorities say Hall is accused of taking more than $2,500 in unearned payroll funds from Pisgah, where she lives in Jackson County. The alleged thefts occurred starting in November 2011 and ended a year ago.