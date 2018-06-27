Baldwin County authorities search for escaped inmate

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help locating an escaped inmate.

Authorities say James Douglas Hubbard left his job assignment in Bay Minette at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Hubbard is incarcerated at Loxley Work Release Center. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an orange reflective vest over it, blue jeans, work boots and a green baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.