Authorities identify human remains found in Madison County as missing grandmother

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County authorities have identified the human remains found near Moon Cemetery on June 15 as 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza.

Mendoza was the missing grandmother of Mariah Lopez. Mariah’s body was found on Lemley Drive on June 7. Moon Cemetery is located approximately two miles from where a farmer found Mariah’s remains.

Yoni Martinez Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, were both charged with First-degree Capital Murder of Two or More Victims. They already face First-degree Capital Murder of a Person Under the Age of 14 charges in connection to that investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.