AG Steve Marshall to hold news conference about the passing of his wife

Click the link to see a compiled list of resource for those seeking help: Resources for suicide prevention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The incumbent attorney general is set to make a statement Wednesday in Marshall County about the passing of his late wife, Bridgette Marshall.

Communications Director Mike Lewis says the event will be held at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Albertville at 11 a.m.

WHNT plans to live stream the conference on Facebook and the station’s website.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Police reported Bridget Marshall died as the result of suicide, according to AL.com. She was found in an apartment Sunday morning, June 24, in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Marshall was 45 years old at the time of her death.