16U Lawrence County All-Star softball team heading to World Series

MOULTON, Ala. – For the first time ever a North Alabama softball team qualified for the USSA Rec/All-Star World Series. The 16U Lawrence County All-Stars are heading to Gulf Shores for the World Series this Weekend, but they have to raise $8,000 before Friday to pay for the trip. The team is holding fund raisers all week like garage sales and car washes to pay for the trip, but still needs help.

If you would like to help the team please contact Ginger Jones, the President of the Lawrence County Softball Association. Her phone number is 256-303-2401, and her email is ginnylynn444@gmail.com.