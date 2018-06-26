Terranova’s second location opens in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County square got a new attraction Tuesday in the form of an Italian cuisine restaurant.

The newest location of Terranova’s Italian Restaurant will feature a slightly different menu from its original Huntsville location, giving Athens its own feeling towards customers. They will also serve alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine.

The restaurant is situated next to U.G. White Mercantile on North Jefferson Street.

Before Terranova’s arrival, the storefront belonged to LuVici’s for the past 10 years.