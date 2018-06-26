Police charge 3 with attempted murder for Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ala. – Police have charged three people with attempted murder in Athens; two of them were already in jail on other charges. Michael Stanley Putman, Samantha Leigh Davis, and Stanley Eugene Birdsong all face charges in Athens for a shooting in the Canebrake subdivision.

The shooting happened in the 23000 block of Founders Circle on June 6. Officers arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to his chest. An air ambulance took the man to Huntsville Hospital, but he has since been released.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says multiple agencies worked together to arrest Putman near Veto, Tennessee on Friday. He has since been extradited to Limestone County. On Monday, investigators got an attempted murder warrant for Davis. She’s currently in the Limestone County Jail on unrelated charges. Birdsong is currently in the Giles County, Tenn. Jail on unrelated charges. He’ll be transferred to Limestone County authorities when he’s released in Giles County.

Investigators believe Davis called Birdsong and Putman, who were in Tennessee, to go with her. They say her goal was to get multiple drugs (Methamphetamine, Suboxone and Xanax) and to get $80 the victim took from her. Police say the shooting happened while everyone was inside the home.

Johnson closed the release with the following: “Investigators and officers from our department have worked day and night to bring this case to the point of making an arrest. The hard work and dedication to keep the citizens of our community safe resulted in these arrest and warrants being issued. Numerous people of interest have been intervened and hours of video surveillance have been watched. I would also like to thank Sheriff Kyle Helton of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and his investigators for all their assistance in this case.”