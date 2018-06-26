NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado In Jackson County

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touchdown in Jackson County from Friday’s storms. Here is the info:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
427 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
…NWS Damage Survey for June 22 2018 Tornado Event…
.Higdon, AL Tornado…
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 MPH
Path length /Statute/: 1.7 Miles
Path width /Maximum/: 250 Yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: June 22 2018
Start time: 6:25 PM CDT
Start location: 1 Mile NE of Higdon, AL
Start Lat/Lon: 34.8513, -85.6197
End date: June 22, 2018
End time: 6:30 PM
End location: 2 Miles E of Higdon, AL
End_lat/lon: 34.8479, -85.5898
Survey Summary:
The tornado touched down just west of AL Highway 71, about 1 mile
northeast of Higdon, AL where a tree was snapped off at the top
along with other very large branches broken off on the property.
It then tracked east and on County Road 292 it uprooted a large
tree that fell on a truck and a house. Another small uprooted tree
was noted in the area as well. The tornado continued east and as
it crossed County Road 269 a small clearing in the trees was noted
along with a large tree split at the base. A house on County Road
169 had the most damage with three very healthy trees cleaning
snapped off at the exact same height. Other trees on the property
were snapped near the base as well as multiple very large limbs
down. The snapped trees is what warranted the 90 MPH designation.
This is where the tornado was at the widest with other snapped
trees noted along County Road 169. The last of the damage was
found on County Road 817 with a metal roof from a house peeled off
and thrown behind the house. A snapped tree was seen behind the
house as well.