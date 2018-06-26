NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado In Jackson County

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touchdown in Jackson County from Friday’s storms. Here is the info:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

427 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

…NWS Damage Survey for June 22 2018 Tornado Event…

.Higdon , AL Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 1.7 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 250 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: June 22 2018

Start time: 6:25 PM CDT

Start location: 1 Mile NE of Higdon, AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.8513, -85.6197

End date: June 22, 2018

End time: 6:30 PM

End location: 2 Miles E of Higdon, AL

End_lat/lon: 34.8479, -85.5898

Survey Summary:

The tornado touched down just west of AL Highway 71, about 1 mile

northeast of Higdon, AL where a tree was snapped off at the top

along with other very large branches broken off on the property.

It then tracked east and on County Road 292 it uprooted a large

tree that fell on a truck and a house. Another small uprooted tree

was noted in the area as well. The tornado continued east and as

it crossed County Road 269 a small clearing in the trees was noted

along with a large tree split at the base. A house on County Road

169 had the most damage with three very healthy trees cleaning

snapped off at the exact same height. Other trees on the property

were snapped near the base as well as multiple very large limbs

down. The snapped trees is what warranted the 90 MPH designation.

This is where the tornado was at the widest with other snapped

trees noted along County Road 169. The last of the damage was

found on County Road 817 with a metal roof from a house peeled off

and thrown behind the house. A snapped tree was seen behind the