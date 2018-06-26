Heat And Humidity Continue, With More Storms On The Way Wednesday

A few isolated storms popped up here and there Tuesday afternoon, but the widespread storms stayed away and let the heat build. We see a better chance of rain and some thunderstorms on Wednesday as an upper-air disturbance moves overhead.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms (mainly for strong winds and hail) on Wednesday. A thunderstorm complex developing over Tennessee Wednesday morning moves across North Alabama through early afternoon. Storms thin out and the heat ramps up Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday’s storms: The only guarantee when it comes to thunderstorms: you never know exactly what they will do. Why? Storms are small relative to the whole atmosphere, and we can only see the environment in which they form: not the future position or strength of a given storm.

We’ll watch an upper-air disturbance slide over The Shoals early in the morning: potentially with a few isolated storms as early as 6 AM to 9 AM. The greater coverage of storms likely happens over Tennessee with more ‘scattered’ storms developing southwestward over North Alabama from midday through early afternoon. Our 60% chance of rain shows confidence that storms will develop; however, we expect the coverage to be somewhat uneven (some get a lot, some get zero).

Heating up soon! The heat index was already 102ºF at 1 PM Tuesday. We’ll see a heat index close to 100ºF again Wednesday, but it gets even hotter for the rest of the week. Daytime highs surge to the mid-90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as storms become fewer in number (they don’t completely go away, though).

The heat index may be as high as 104ºF to 108ºF on Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

Weekend outlook: The heat and humidity stick with us for the weekend, but it would be unusual if it didn’t look that way! The ‘normal’ or average high for late June through early July is around 90ºF. We’ll be just above that for the weekend with a small chance of a few afternoon storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect highs around 92ºF to 95ºF with a heat index as high as 105ºF at times.