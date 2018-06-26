Georgia prepares to enact new hands-free driving law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- A new law is about to impact all drivers on Georgia roads! Starting July 1st the 'Hands-Free Georgia Act' will ban drivers from touching their phone while driving.

This means no calls, definitely no texting, and even goes as far as using a phone for GPS.

We took a look at Alabama's distracted driving laws and finds out if drivers would support enacting Georgia's law in the Yellowhammer state.

The Georgia Highway Patrol is counting down to July first on their Twitter page. In just a few days, drivers will have to be completely hands-free. It's a law some Alabamians can get behind.

GSP Trooper talks Hands Free Dialing: https://t.co/hdaiz2BYbC via @YouTube — Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) June 26, 2018

"I would love to see something like that," Huntsville resident, Brian Passon said.

When asked if he thinks Alabama needs a law like that, Charles Free from Harsell said, "Yea I do."

According to the Alabama Highway Patrol, 60 fatalities occurred between 2013 and 2017 that involved a driver being distracted by an electronic communications device.

So what kind of distracted driving laws are there in the Yellowhammer state?

In Alabama, drivers can use their phone to make calls while they're driving, but if a law enforcement officer sees someone looking down to send a text message they can be cited because texting and driving is illegal in the state.

But the laws are stricter for people who have a CDL.

"Anybody in a commercial vehicle or large truck or anything of that nature you have to have a headset on, in other words, the phone cannot be physically in your hands," Trooper Curtis Summerville said.

And are any Alabama legislators paving the way for a law like the 'Hands-Free Georgia Act'? So far, it looks like something like that hasn't been given the green light.

If you're wondering how much a ticket for violating the new law in Georgia will cost you, it's $50. The fine increases every time a driver is ticketed for the offense.