Fire officials warn of burns and fires from fireworks this 4th of July

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- The 4th of July is just over a week away, and with Independence Day comes parades, barbeques, and of course fireworks. Fire officials warn of the dangers fireworks present. Not only do they cause injuries and fires every year, they can also be illegal to use or even possess.

"It is illegal to use, sell, possess, or transport fireworks in the city of Huntsville," said Daniel Wilkerson, the City of Huntsville Fire Marshall.

He said even though they are illegal, every 4th of July, the fire department receives noise complaints. And every year they have to fight several fires that were started with fireworks.

"Where maybe a bottle rocket has gotten in the grass area and set the grass on fire, and we've had several apartment fires where a firework will projectile in between two pieces of wood and start a fire," Wilkerson said.

He also said every holiday people are taken to the hospital with burn injuries from fireworks.

"I mean they're dangerous. I mean there's people who get injured every year from them. so I would ask people to be cautious this holiday, be safe," said Wilkerson. "I don't want to see anybody that ends up in the hospital, and I don't want to see any buildings catch on fire."

He said if a fire does break out immediately call 911 and if you're caught with fireworks you may have to pay the price.

"The fireworks would be seized and destroyed. Alos you could get a citation, usually, first offense is $100 fine plus court costs," Wilkerson said.

He said he still wants people to enjoy the holiday, but to stay safe, not use fireworks, and instead check out a professional fireworks show.

This 4th of July there are professional fireworks shows at the Village of Providence, Dublin Park, and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center as well as many other places across the Valley.