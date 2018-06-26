× Dr. Dick’s new lawyer responds to WHNT News 19’s request for an interview

DECATUR, Ala. – WHNT News 19 continues our taking action investigation into a Decatur doctor accused of sexual misconduct toward his patients. On Tuesday, we heard from Dr. Michael Dick’s new lawyer.

There is new cell phone video from one of the women claiming Dr. Dick of Alabama Medicine & Rheumatology acted inappropriately during her appointment. She is concealing her identity and only going by the pseudonym “Grace.”

“You can hear him kiss me a couple of times on the video,” Grace said in an earlier interview.

Allegations like Grace’s are gaining national attention, as five other women’s stories make up a civil lawsuit.

“I thought no, no, that’s not really happening,” One victim claimed. “But he just continued and I saw that it was what he was doing. I was just totally shocked.”

Dr. Dick has a new lawyer. It’s attorney Joel Williams of Birmingham. He released this statement saying:

“I have filed an answer to the civil suit denying the claims. The answer is on Alacourt which you have seen. Because the case is in litigation, it is our policy to try the case in court rather than in the media. I have found that the court prefers that counsel discuss the matter in court rather than in the press. Thank you for your understanding.”

Williams also filed a motion for protective order and other relief. The five-page document calls the public reporting of this civil suit “accusatory, inflammatory and one-sided.”

WHNT News 19 has reached out to multiple people to get Dr. Dick’s side of the story, including a former attorney, current attorney, and patients. But, Williams said his client is restrained by HIPAA and privacy laws to respond to quote “inflammatory accusations.”