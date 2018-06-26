× Court documents reveal Amendment XXI being evicted for unpaid rent & owner being sued

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After more than eight years an upscale downtown bar is closing. The owners of Amendment XXI posted a message about the closure on the bar’s Facebook page.

The bar will close for good on Saturday, June 30th. The co-owners, J. Breck Robinson and John A. Robinson III, posted the following about the closure. “It has been an amazing ride, but we feel that it is simply time to pass the baton to the other exceptional bars and restaurants that have come about since our inception to take Downtown HSV to even higher heights.”

What the Facebook post doesn’t say is that the owners are being evicted for allegedly failing to pay rent. A bench trial has been set for June 29, according to court documents.

That complaint indicates the owner’s of Amendment XXI owe Jeff Benton Properties LLC, the owners of the property, more than $10,000.

Jeff Benton Properties, LLC is also suing John Robinson III for breach of lease and breach of guaranty.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Jeff Benton Properties LLC. We were told the owner was out of town and not available for comment. One of the Amendment XXI co-owners contacted us back and he claims that the unpaid rent has nothing to do with the closure of the bar. We also reached out to J. Breck Robinson’s law office and have not received a call back.

Read the lawsuit filed against John A. Robinson, III in its entirety here:

A link to the eviction complaint filed against Amendment XXI co-owners can be found here: