Authorities: Missing & endangered teen girl from Guntersville last seen June 24

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been missing from Guntersville since Sunday. Guntersville Police Department is looking for Shelby Rae Freeman.

Freeman is described as the following:

Height – 5’2″

Weight – 130 lbs

Eye Color – Green

Hair – Strawberry Blonde

She was last seen in the Guntersville area around noon on June 24. Her parents reported she was supposed to return home to Georgia on Sunday and they have not heard from her.

Investigators believe Shelby Rae Freeman could be traveling with 18-year-old Caleb Storm Walker in a 2017 black Toyota Corolla with Alabama tag #50GM7571.

Authorities consider Shelby Rae missing and in danger. If you know any information that could help investigators, please call Detective Mike Turner at 256-571-7571 or Private Investigator Rick Victorino at 256-345-2068.