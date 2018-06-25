× Voter registration for party primary runoffs to end July 2

ALABAMA — The party primary runoffs election is less than a month away which means the deadline is close. Alabama state law requires the registration deadline be 15 days before an election – Monday, July 2 for this one in particular.

There are multiple ways a person can register in the Yellowhammer state. The quickest and easiest way is online at the Alabama Secretary of State website, www.sos.alabama.gov. Or, they can call, email or mail a registration form to their county office. A form can be found in the link.

A runoff is held when a single candidate cannot gather more than 50-percent, plus one, of the votes. When this happens, the top two candidates race again.

Reminder: The general election will be November 6. Please, register by September 23.