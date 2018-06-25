× Toys “R” Us stores expected to close Friday, June 29

(CNN) — Your last chance to shop “where a kid can be a kid” is approaching, according to the Toys “R” Us twitter page.

The iconic toy store will close on June 29. Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April. Items are now 50 to 70-percent off.

Officials announced this week that efforts to find a buyer for the retail brand’s Australian business have failed, so it will also close the 44 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations across Australia in the coming weeks.