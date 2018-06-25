Toys “R” Us stores expected to close Friday, June 29

Posted 6:02 am, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:05AM, June 25, 2018

Toys "R" Us expected to close June 29th (Courtesy: CNN)

 

(CNN) — Your last chance to shop “where a kid can be a kid” is approaching, according to the Toys “R” Us twitter page.

The iconic toy store will close on June 29. Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April. Items are now 50 to 70-percent off.

Officials announced this week that efforts to find a buyer for the retail brand’s Australian business have failed, so it will also close the 44 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations across Australia in the coming weeks.

 