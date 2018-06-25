Thrive Alabama hosts murder mystery fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Dozens of people attended a special comedy show at Stand Up Live Sunday to laugh, eat dinner and raise money for a good cause.

Thrive Alabama hosted its fourth annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

"It's a great formula we have in writing the script. And we also have a wonderful pool of actors from which to pull," said Mark Moore, Thrive Alabama's Director of Development and Marketing.

It's a comedy 'whodunnit', in which actors mingle with the audience.

"Our first show went over well," Moore said. "A lot of great laughs. A few people guessed who the murderer was."

"You never know what they're going to say or how the audience is going to react," actor Travis Goodwyn said. "These guys, they've been phenomenal."

Event organizers said funds raised during the event will help pay for a series of programs offered at Thrive. The group serves anyone living with HIV and AIDS in north Alabama.

"Direct patient assistance, prescription assistance, co-pay assistance, as well as laying the groundwork for our growth in expanding primary care," Moore said.

"They're doing something for the community," Goodwyn said. "So it's great to come out here and put this on and raise some awareness."

Owners of Stand Up Live say they welcome any opportunity to host fundraisers. You can find more information here.