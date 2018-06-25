× Redstone Arsenal issues ‘Traffic Advisory’ starting July 9

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Drivers should expect delays near Redstone Arsenal in early July due to a new phase on their widening project.

Spokesperson Chris Colster says this project on July 9 requires paving, earthwork and security fencing.

Motorists headed north to I-565 should be on the lookout for potential lane closures. The contractor will not close the outside lanes from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, but will only close one lane during the weekends and holidays.

Southbound motorists headed towards Gate 9 should expect to see new lights installed at the intersection of Rideout Road and Gateway.

“These lights will flash yellow in the first week of activation.” Colster said. “The following week they’ll be programmed for the expected duration of the project. Drivers should watch for this change to ensure safety.”