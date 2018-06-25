‘Pawn Stars’ Richard Harrison, known as ‘The Old Man,’ dies

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 30: Richard "The Old Man" Harrison (L) and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of "Pawn Shop Live!," a parody of History's "Pawn Stars" television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Pawn Stars” patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as “The Old Man,” has died at age 77.

Gold & Silver Pawn’s Facebook page posted Monday that Harrison was surrounded by “loving family” this past weekend and died peacefully.

The post said that fans would remember Harrison as a “sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason” on the History Channel reality show.

The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son, Rick. “Pawn Stars” premiered in 2009 and features the Harrisons interacting with customers who are trying to sell or pawn objects that often are unusual or have historic value.

Services are pending.