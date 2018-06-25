Parks and Recreation launches campaign to get you outside, active, and could win you some prizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- July is now Parks and Recreation month in Huntsville, and the city launched its second annual 'GoPlay HSV' campaign to celebrate.

The City of Huntsville has over 60 parks, 12 recreation centers, 9 youth leagues, 4 dog parks, 3 splash pads, and 2 aquatic facilities. And this month the city's Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging people to get out and use them.

"This month we'll be focusing on some of your favorite spaces and places to play, such as Big Spring park right here, and splash pads, along with a lot of hidden gems in the city," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

To celebrate parks and recreation month the city is launching its second annual 'Go Play HSV" campaign.

A new activity will be announced every day on Facebook, Instagram, and on the Parks and Rec website. Take a picture or video doing the designated activity, then share it on social media tagging Huntsville Parks and Recreation, and using the '#GoPlayHSV.'

You could win prizes and gift cards from Mountain High Outfitters. And the Homewood Suites by Hilton is giving away a one-night stay every week to whoever posts their favorite photo or video.

Representatives from the parks and rec programs said they hope others will get to enjoy what they love about their favorite activities.

"Huntsville's swim association has grown from a tiny team to now we have over 400 swimmers," said Caleb Worshek, with the Huntsville Swim Association.

12-year-old Jermaine Welcome says it's important to get out and get active.

"Because if you don't get active you might get fat and still sit on the couch, watching tv instead of doing something fun and fitness," Welcome said.