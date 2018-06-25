Owner works to clean-up after vehicle crashes into wrestling venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's investigators believe they've found the car that crashed into a wrestling gym in Hazel Green on June 24. We spoke to the gym owner who says the crash is costing him thousands of dollars in repairs.

To say Barry Kohlhoff's weekend was ruined is putting it mildly. "Headache, man. Total headache."

"How drunk do you have to be to not realize what you did and drive away," he asked.

The owner of Rocket City Championship Wrestling in Hazel Green has a big mess on his hands with torn sheet metal and an industrial fan running to dry out a flooded floor. "Put the insulation in, then to the outside, then put the ceiling back in. It's a lot of work."

Over the weekend, Kohlhoff says a driver sped from the nearby apartment parking lot, slamming into the building. Thanks to some helpful tips, on Monday evening, Madison County Sheriff's deputies found what they believe was the car that hit the gym, parked at Walmart in Hazel Green, but no driver.

"You're looking at 40 grand out of pocket, but with insurance, we can pay for it."

The gym is only about a year old. Kohlhoff and friends built the ring as a place to host amateur bouts. "It's a great two and a half, three hours of family fun," explained Kohlhoff.

But until the building is patched up and the floor is replaced, that fun will just have to wait.

We spoke with Madison County Sheriff's investigators on Monday and they told us, so far, no one has been arrested.

With your response to our request for information on the vehicle that ran into Rocket City Championship Wrestling it was located and info taken on it for the investigation. We have identified the name on the vehicle registration. If you info on the incident contact 2567227181. pic.twitter.com/W3qeNzYKl6 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 26, 2018