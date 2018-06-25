Missing: Teenage girl from Lewisburg last seen June 18, may be in Alabama

LEWISBURG, Tenn. — Authorities need your help looking for a teenager from Marshall County. Alaina Lykins has been missing since June 18.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the 15-year-old could still be in the area or down in Alabama or Florida. They add she has smiley face tattoo on her left palm, below her thumb, dyed Auburn hair and multiple piercings.

Here’s a list of details, describing Lykins:

Missing From – Lewisburg, TN

DOB – Jan 31, 2003

Age Now -15

Sex -Female

Race – White

Hair Color -Brown

Eye Color – Brown

Height – 5’5″

Weight -160 lbs

If you know any information that could help authorities, please call Lewisburg Police Department at 1-931-359-4044, 911 or 1-800-843-5678.