MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Independence Day celebrations across the Tennessee Valley

If you are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day, many North Alabama communities will host events.

WHNT News 19 has organized the list by counties so you can quickly find your event.

DEKALB COUNTY

DeSoto State Park’s Annual Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain: This annual event is fun for both children & adults! Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy good ol’ fashioned fun at DeSoto State Park. Participate in the flag making contest, sit back & enjoy DeSoto’s parade, & eat home-made ice cream at the annual ice cream social. Free to the Public; Great for all ages!

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Jam on Sloss Lake July 4th Celebration

The Cotton Flats Cruisers Car Show is from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fireworks around 9:40 p.m. The music line-up throughout the day is as follows:

Buford Parker 8:00 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.

Jacob Green 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Still Here 10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

KGB 11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

South Bound 12:10 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Purpose 3:50 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Joseph Baldwin 4:50 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Rewind – 5:50 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Midnighters 6:55 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.

Darryl Worley 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Spirit of Freedom

The Florence Fourth of July celebration will take place in McFarland Park and will feature vendors, along with family activities, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM, at Shelter #1 and on the beach lawn. Live entertainment will take place later in the evening, ending with a spectacular fireworks display starting around 9:00 PM.

July 4, 2018

Location: McFarland Park – 200 Jim Spain Drive – Florence, AL 35630

Time: 5:00 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

June 30 – Freedom Spectacular in Courtland, AL

Music Line Up

6-7. The Sherrill Family

7-7:45 Abundant Life Trio

8-8:30 Amber Murray

Fireworks at Dusk

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Red, White, and Boom! July 4th Firework Show

As darkness falls over Athens on July 4th the sky will burst with brilliant colors and glisten with sparkling streamers heralding our Nation’s victory for independence. This annual fireworks display is nestled in the Athens Football Stadium (100 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens) with rockets aimed skyward for an amazing show visible from surrounding spaces like Swan Creek Park, Athens Greenway, Athens Park and Recreation Center, Central Church of Christ and other adjacent areas. This event is sponsored by Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, Huntsville International Airport, Limestone County, and City of Athens. No stadium seating allowed.

MADISON COUNTY

City of Madison 2018 Stars and Stripes Forever July 4th Celebration

Dublin Park is the place to be on July 4th. The Celebration will begin with inflatable activities lined up all around Soccer Field #1. Children and Adults of all ages can enjoy games, activities and even try to find their way through the 70 ft Obstacle Course. When you get too hot….take a splash down the 62 ft Water Slide or sit underneath the giant Tent in the shade. Parking for the event will be at Bob Jones High School with Shuttle Services provided by the City of Madison. Shuttle services will begin running at 1:45 pm with the last pick up at 8:45 pm. Following the event, the Shuttles will take you back to Bob Jones High School. Handicap parking ONLY will be allowed at Dublin Park.

Inflatable Activities, Games, Live Entertainment, Exhibits, Demonstrations will be set up from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Cornhole Tournament (2 person team) – Contact Gayle Milam to register

Food Vendors

Shuttle Services 1:45 pm – 8:45 pm (and following the fireworks)

Entertainment – Anna Grace Beatty, CRUZE and Special Guest Nikki’s Wives and Miles Arnell

July 4th Celebration at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Enjoy special, family friendly patriotic activities during regular museum hours, 9 am to 5 pm.

The Rocket Center will close at 5 pm, and there are no evening activities inside the park on July 4. Instead, the Center will launch its largest fireworks display ever at 9 pm.

For the safety of guests, the large fireworks display requires the closing of the parking lot in front of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, and very limited parking is available in the main lot. Visitors are encouraged to view the breathtaking, patriotic show from other areas in the vicinity of the Rocket Center.

Location: One Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL

One Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Price: Admission charged

Village of Providence 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration

The Village of Providence will host a free Music in the Park event including one of North Alabama’s largest free fireworks shows. The U.S. Army Materiel Command band’s “Sonic Fusion” will perform. Fireworks begin after dark.

Location: 445 Providence Main Street, Huntsville, AL

445 Providence Main Street, Huntsville, AL Time: Concert 7:30 PM, Fireworks 9:30 PM

Concert 7:30 PM, Fireworks 9:30 PM Price: No admission charged

MARSHALL COUNTY

July 4th Fireworks at Civitan Park and along Lurleen B. Wallace Drive

Location: Civitan Park

Civitan Park Time: Fireworks 9:00 p.m.

Boaz Independence Celebration 2018

Billy Dyer Boulevard – Boaz, Alabama

Live entertainment, food and fireworks.

June 30, 2018

2:00 p.m. – Entertainment begins and continues all afternoon.

4:00 p.m. – Kids inflatables open.

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks

FREE

MORGAN COUNTY

52nd Annual Spirit of America Festival

There will be plenty of food/drink vendors, craft vendors, and fun. The festival also launches one of the largest fireworks shows in north Alabama.

July 4th, 2018

Location: Point Mallard Park – 2901 Point Mallard Drive Decatur, AL 35602

Admission is free

JACKSON COUNTY

4th of July on the Tennessee River

Goose Pond Colony – Ed Hembree Drive – Scottsboro, Alabama

6:00 p.m. Event Begins with Food, Music & More.

Fireworks at dark. FREE event

Did we leave out an event? Let us know by emailing news.department@whnt.com and we will add it to the list.

