Huntsville Police ask for new information involving year-old shooting death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Percy Corn died one year ago; shot to death in his Huntsville home on Barbara Drive. Now, police hope a renewed request for information will help solve the crime.

Police say the shooting happened June 27, 2017. Corn’s wife told us, at the time, that the shooter walked in and asked for all of their money, then demanded more before shooting her husband in the chest. Percy Corn died before paramedics could arrive.

Today, police asked anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the case to call their office. The phone number is 256-722-7100.