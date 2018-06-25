× Former Auburn pitcher Casey Mize signs rookie contract with Detroit

DETROIT, Mi. (AL.com) – Casey Mize got his first taste of the big leagues on Monday.

The former Auburn ace and No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s MLB First-Year Player Draft toured Detroit’s Comerica Park and participated in a workout on the field he plans to one day call home before signing his rookie contract with the Detroit Tigers. The club announced the signing of Mize during an afternoon press conference.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Mize’s contract includes a $7.5 million signing bonus. The slot value for the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft was $8,096,300, meaning Mize signed for $596,300 below the slot value. His signing bonus is tied for second-largest in the bonus pool era, according to MLB.com.

