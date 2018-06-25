Florence Police ask for help finding homicide victim’s car

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police hope you can help then find a Suzuki Forenza. Investigators say it’s been missing since officers found the owner of the car, Christopher ‘Devan’ Cobb, dead inside his apartment on Friday.

Police say they have issued a nationwide alert for the vehicle, in hopes that someone saw it sometime between last Friday and today. Police describe Cobb’s vehicle as a 2008 Suzuki Forenza, dull black in color, bearing Alabama license plate 41FV985. They say it had tape over the driver’s side window, which was removed from the scene by an unknown person.

Police don’t want to release information on how Cobb died yet; they say it may be critical to solving the case. Investigators ask anyone who may have had contact with Cobb over the last 10 days to call police at 256-768-2728.