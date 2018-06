× Decatur police investigating robbery at Bank Independent

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at the Bank Independent on Hwy 31 at The Crossings of Decatur shopping center. The robbery occurred around 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Decatur Police Officer Emme Long told WHNT that the robber left on a bike with money. Police don’t believe the robber is a danger to the public.

No further details are available at this time.