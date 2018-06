Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Mitch Hill has resigned as head baseball coach at Alabama A&M, the university announced this morning.

Hill went 84-188 overall and and 56-63 in SWAC play in five seasons at the helm. The Bulldogs were 12-37 last season with a 9-15 mark in the conference. Hill was the 2015 SWAC Coach of the Year after Alabama A&M won a program-record 26 games while going 16-8 in the SWAC.

