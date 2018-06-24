× Wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall passes away

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall passed away Sunday according to a release from Marshall’s office. Bridgette Marshall passed away Sunday morning “after a long struggle with mental illness” according to the release.

The office asks that the people of Alabama keep the Marshall family in their prayers during this difficult time.

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement Sunday expressing her condolences:

“This morning, I was incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Bridgette Marshall. Bridgette was the loving wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall and the caring mother of their daughter Faith. A mother is the backbone to a family and especially important to her daughter. I pray that Steve and Faith are comforted in this extremely difficult time. It is never easy to lose a loved one and certainly not as suddenly as this. I have spoken with Attorney General Marshall and offered my support. I know the people of Alabama will show the Marshall family great love and sympathy during this time.”

His opponent in the Attorney General Republican runoff, former AG Troy King also gave out a statement about the loss:

“Paige and I just learned of the tragic death of Bridgette Marshall. Today is a sad and difficult day. Today we are not in different political campaigns or camps. We are husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. We cannot imagine the deep sense of loss and grief the Marshall family must face. We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers for Attorney General Steve Marshall and his family and pray that God’s grace and peace and hope will enfold and sustain them. Out of respect for the Marshall family, I have paused my campaign during this time of mourning. I have directed that all of our advertising be stopped. May God hold them in the palm of His hand.”

Other politicians have posted on social media relaying their condolences.

Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox released a statement saying, “Stephanie and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Bridgette Marshall. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marshall. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marshall family during this very difficult time.”